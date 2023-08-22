Citigroup Boosts Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target to $82.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CCOI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.10.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $69.65 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $149,352.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $149,352.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 7,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $440,888.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,948,781 shares in the company, valued at $309,001,885.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,678,737. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

