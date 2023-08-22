Citigroup Downgrades JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) to Neutral

JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
JSR Stock Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS JSCPY opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79. JSR has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.08 and a beta of 0.77.
JSR Company Profile
