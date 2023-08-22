Citigroup Downgrades JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) to Neutral

JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

JSR Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS JSCPY opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79. JSR has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Get JSR alerts:

JSR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.