Citigroup Increases Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $136.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $128.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLR. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

DLR stock opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $130.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average is $105.75.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,318,000 after purchasing an additional 464,694 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,020,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,925,000 after purchasing an additional 176,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

