Citigroup Lowers Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) to Neutral

Aug 22nd, 2023

Citigroup cut shares of Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSFFree Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OTCMKTS BDGSF opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.88. Bank of Georgia Group has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $39.15.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

