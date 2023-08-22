Citigroup Lowers Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS BDGSF opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.88. Bank of Georgia Group has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $39.15.
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
