Citigroup Raises Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Price Target to $23.00

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -87.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,495,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,393,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after purchasing an additional 519,784 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $165,266,000 after acquiring an additional 180,301 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,336,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,069,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

