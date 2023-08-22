Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,039 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 83,770 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 21.2% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.79.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,266 shares of company stock worth $7,133,323. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

