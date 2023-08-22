Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $242,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955,565 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $178,126,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $155,008,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,237. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of -202.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.52.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

