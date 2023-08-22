Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $425.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $462.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $438.72 and a 200-day moving average of $400.38.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

