Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $637,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $669.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $649.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.13. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.47.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

