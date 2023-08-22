Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,025,000 after buying an additional 1,643,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,152,000 after buying an additional 715,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,765,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after buying an additional 613,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KMB opened at $126.69 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

