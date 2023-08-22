Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CSX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CSX by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after buying an additional 3,390,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.