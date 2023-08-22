Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CSX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CSX by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after buying an additional 3,390,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.
CSX Price Performance
CSX stock opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.38.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Not Dead Yet: Is Lyft Gaining Ground on Uber?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Dividend Kings with a Royally Good Upside
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Stocks You’ll Love to Own, But Hate To Encounter
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.