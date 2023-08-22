Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 20,288 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 401,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,288 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.5% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $150,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $403.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $408.93 and a 200-day moving average of $387.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $322.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

