Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 912 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,574,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,337 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,527.2% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 479,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,025,000 after buying an additional 461,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,347,000 after buying an additional 302,205 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $241.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $252.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

