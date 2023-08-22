Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,252 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Newmont were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Newmont by 6.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,384,350 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus decreased their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.19.

Newmont Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $60.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.69.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

