Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 394 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Xylem were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Xylem by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after buying an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $99.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $118.58.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

