Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 627 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned about 0.09% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.75.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

