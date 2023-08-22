Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Shopify were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 125.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.49.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $71.43.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

