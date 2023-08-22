Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Holdings Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cognex by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Stock Up 1.0 %

CGNX stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.47.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

