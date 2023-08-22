Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $72.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTSH. Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

Shares of CTSH opened at $68.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $1,158,205. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $718,878,000 after buying an additional 11,000,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027,057 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $375,901,000 after buying an additional 4,189,677 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $489,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

