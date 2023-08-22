CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 06/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 48.82% and a negative net margin of 2,519.52%. On average, analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Down 7.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLGN opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. The company has a market cap of $68.76 million and a P/E ratio of -4.11. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $13.97.
About CollPlant Biotechnologies
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.
