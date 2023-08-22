CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 06/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 48.82% and a negative net margin of 2,519.52%. On average, analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLGN opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. The company has a market cap of $68.76 million and a P/E ratio of -4.11. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.