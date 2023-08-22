Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Reduced by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,903 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,396 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3,672.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 248,424 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 241,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Comcast by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,428 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 356,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,502,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.