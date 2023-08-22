Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Reduced by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,903 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,396 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3,672.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 248,424 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 241,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Comcast by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,428 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 356,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,502,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.
Comcast Stock Performance
CMCSA opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
