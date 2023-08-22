Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,477,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after acquiring an additional 409,679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 283,329 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Commercial Metals by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 357,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 216,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $2,729,433.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,036,690.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $2,729,433.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,036,690.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $274,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,332,716. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

