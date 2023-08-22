Commercial National Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:CEFC)

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Commercial National Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CEFC opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. Commercial National Financial has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.