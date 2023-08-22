Concentric Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $403.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.25.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.