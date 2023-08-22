Conflux Achieves Market Capitalization of $397.07 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Conflux has a total market cap of $397.07 million and $14.45 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,168,774,184 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

