Continuum Finance (CTN) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 1,543.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $38,520.97 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Continuum Finance has traded up 1,326.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

