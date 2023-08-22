Cooper Financial Group Acquires 1,157 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,157 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Splunk were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Splunk by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after buying an additional 1,635,239 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Splunk by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,246,000 after acquiring an additional 170,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Splunk by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,413 shares of the software company’s stock worth $182,925,000 after purchasing an additional 80,359 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $160,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

SPLK stock opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $112.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.34.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

