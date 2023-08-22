Cooper Financial Group Acquires New Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $118.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.51. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.28 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.