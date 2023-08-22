Cooper Financial Group Acquires Shares of 1,484 Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,484 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSIT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,233,000 after buying an additional 43,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 476,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 625,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $151.95.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Further Reading

