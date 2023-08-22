Cooper Financial Group Acquires Shares of 5,000 JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Cooper Financial Group owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 127.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $296,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $46.60.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

