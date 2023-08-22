Cooper Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in International Paper were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 975.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 299.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in International Paper by 104.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 201,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 103,040 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IP opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.82.

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

