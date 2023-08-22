Cooper Financial Group Buys 1,051 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Capri were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Capri by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Capri by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CPRI opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $69.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Capri had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

