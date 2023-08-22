Cooper Financial Group Buys 117 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $175.80 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.22.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

