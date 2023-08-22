Cooper Financial Group Buys 166 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Autodesk by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.22.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $202.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $234.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

