Cooper Financial Group Buys Shares of 1,295 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $195.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

