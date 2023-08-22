Cooper Financial Group Buys Shares of 1,540 Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 6.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after buying an additional 87,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,552,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,540,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,655,000 after acquiring an additional 130,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CLH opened at $172.35 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.71 and a 52 week high of $178.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total value of $1,445,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,256.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total transaction of $1,445,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,256.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP George L. Curtis sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $117,896.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,534.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,204,851 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

