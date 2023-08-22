Cooper Financial Group Buys Shares of 2,101 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance
Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $142.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.68 and a 12 month high of $182.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In related news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,228.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
