Cooper Financial Group Grows Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after acquiring an additional 607,183 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Exelixis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,872,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Stock Up 1.3 %

Exelixis stock opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $469.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $631,530.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,602.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 571,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $631,530.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,602.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,718. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

