Cooper Financial Group Grows Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in IDEX were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

IDEX stock opened at $221.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $195.27 and a twelve month high of $246.23.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

