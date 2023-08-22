Cooper Financial Group Grows Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in PPL were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,900,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,642,000 after buying an additional 373,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,015,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,701,000 after buying an additional 129,373 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 31.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,050,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,004 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

