Cooper Financial Group Grows Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $128.83 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $170.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

