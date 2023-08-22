Cooper Financial Group Grows Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 19,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 8,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.73.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $105.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $141.56.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.33%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

