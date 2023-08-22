Cooper Financial Group Has $231,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,211 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in eBay were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in eBay by 50.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 82.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,053 shares of company stock worth $397,940 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

