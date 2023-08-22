Cooper Financial Group Has $280,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

