Cooper Financial Group Has $318,000 Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group's holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,321 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2,120.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,028,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after buying an additional 982,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,176,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.33.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.



The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

