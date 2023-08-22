Cooper Financial Group Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $5,280,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 15,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,349,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,335,000 after buying an additional 275,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CUBE opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 113.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

