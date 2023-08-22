Cooper Financial Group Has $393,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cooper Financial Group cut its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock worth $8,270,294. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI opened at $281.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.43 and its 200 day moving average is $273.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.