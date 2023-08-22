Cooper Financial Group Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Chemed were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chemed by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chemed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chemed by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,914,000 after acquiring an additional 230,531 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,407,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHE opened at $504.12 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $574.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $532.96 and a 200-day moving average of $533.15.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total value of $2,065,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,997.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total value of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,331.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,379. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

