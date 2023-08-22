Cooper Financial Group Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $116.60 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company has a market cap of $316.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

