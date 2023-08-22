Cooper Financial Group Invests $218,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 326 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $671.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $706.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $684.20.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

